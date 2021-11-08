East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stake Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,704 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of East West Bancorp worth $17,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $290,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

EWBC stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

