EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. EastGroup Properties reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.90.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,754. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.78. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $130.93 and a 12 month high of $201.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

