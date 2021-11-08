Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EFL)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has raised its dividend by 131.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $10.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

