Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EFL)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has raised its dividend by 131.6% over the last three years.
Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $10.05.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
