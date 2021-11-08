eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Sells $25,676.98 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Logan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eBay alerts:

On Wednesday, October 6th, Logan Green sold 65 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $4,650.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Logan Green sold 8 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $559.76.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Logan Green sold 463 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $34,257.37.

On Thursday, August 12th, Logan Green bought 16 shares of eBay stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102.24.

Shares of EBAY opened at $75.57 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.