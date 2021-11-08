Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $231.49

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $231.49 and last traded at $231.49, with a volume of 1007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,218 shares of company stock valued at $46,070,798. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Ossiam boosted its stake in Ecolab by 125.6% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Ecolab by 230.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,309,000 after acquiring an additional 104,328 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

