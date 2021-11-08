Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $231.49

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $231.49 and last traded at $231.49, with a volume of 1007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.68.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.
The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,218 shares of company stock valued at $46,070,798. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Ossiam boosted its stake in Ecolab by 125.6% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Ecolab by 230.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,309,000 after acquiring an additional 104,328 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
