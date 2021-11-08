Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Up 11.5% Following Strong Earnings

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price was up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.83. Approximately 71,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,931,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.12.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

