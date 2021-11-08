El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report issued on Friday, November 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOCO. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LOCO opened at $15.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 24.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at $393,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 362,406 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 9.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

