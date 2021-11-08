Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

ELAN opened at $34.09 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.38.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

