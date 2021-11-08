Elliott Investment Management L.P. Buys 2,802,444 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,973,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,802,444 shares during the quarter. E2open Parent makes up about 2.5% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Elliott Investment Management L.P. owned 14.32% of E2open Parent worth $319,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $118,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman purchased 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 407,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,976,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 98,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,647 and sold 1,670,148 shares valued at $19,553,674. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ETWO stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $12.44. 44,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,610. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

