ELTCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $59,491.66 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $59,491.66 and approximately $9.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00052078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.00234953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00096382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ELTCOIN Coin Profile

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

