Emerald Crypto (EMD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $208,711.60

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $208,711.60 and approximately $8.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

