Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $33.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $127.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after buying an additional 1,815,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after buying an additional 153,641 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 101.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after buying an additional 184,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

