Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Empiric Student Property to a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of LON:ESP opened at GBX 88.20 ($1.15) on Thursday. Empiric Student Property has a twelve month low of GBX 54.81 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The company has a market cap of £532.03 million and a PE ratio of -220.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is a positive change from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $1.25.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

