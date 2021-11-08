Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) received a C$54.00 price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday. CSFB downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.72.

Shares of ENB traded down C$0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$52.90. 9,670,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,147,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The company has a market cap of C$107.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.41. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$37.30 and a 52-week high of C$54.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

