Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF)’s share price rose 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.07 and last traded at $26.92. Approximately 15,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 25,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

EDVMF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

