Endeavour Silver (EXK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Endeavour Silver stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Endeavour Silver worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

