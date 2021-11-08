Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.54.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Enerflex to C$10.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$8.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$798.14 million and a PE ratio of 17.12. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.