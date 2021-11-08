Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFX. National Bankshares downgraded Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.54.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$8.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$798.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.37. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.61 and a 52-week high of C$11.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

