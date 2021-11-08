Energean (LON:ENOG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,180 at Berenberg Bank

Energean (LON:ENOG) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s previous close.

ENOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) target price on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) target price on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ENOG opened at GBX 901.50 ($11.78) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 803.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 774.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.22. Energean has a one year low of GBX 525.10 ($6.86) and a one year high of GBX 987.90 ($12.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.57.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

