Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Desjardins increased their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.98.

NYSE:ERF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.44. 2,368,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,580. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 2.98.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 43.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 87.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Enerplus by 66.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

