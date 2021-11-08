Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ping Identity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.64.

Shares of PING opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.85. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ping Identity by 525.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 108,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Ping Identity by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ping Identity by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 902,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,293,060. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.