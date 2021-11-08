Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Utz Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Utz Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.71 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $424,321.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 17,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $282,897.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 401,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,667. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

