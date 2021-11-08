Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Athene Holding Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Athene in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $14.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 13.69%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

ATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.48.

ATH stock opened at $87.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64. Athene has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth $335,223,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth $97,524,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Athene by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,086,000 after purchasing an additional 967,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $39,163.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $59,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $177,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,798 shares of company stock worth $1,305,136. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

