Escape Hunt’s (ESC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON ESC opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. Escape Hunt has a 12-month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.80.

Escape Hunt Company Profile

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

