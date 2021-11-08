Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 791.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,071 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth about $23,667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 102.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,507 shares during the period. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth about $20,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

