Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $242.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

