Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Invests $57,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in LHC Group by 97,221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in LHC Group by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,354,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LHCG stock opened at $144.06 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.73.
LHC Group Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
