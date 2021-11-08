Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Invests $57,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in LHC Group by 97,221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in LHC Group by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,354,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG stock opened at $144.06 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.73.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

