Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Makes New $81,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after acquiring an additional 42,219 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $557,951,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $638.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $669.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $615.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.03.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.