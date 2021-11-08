Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,651,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $3,316,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $43.21 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

