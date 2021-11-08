Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,390 shares of company stock worth $534,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS opened at $60.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.