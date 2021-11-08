EvenCoin (EVN) Achieves Market Cap of $43,806.97

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 34.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $43,806.97 and approximately $221,476.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.14 or 0.00377384 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001289 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.15 or 0.00964612 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.