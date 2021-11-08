Everbridge (EVBG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Everbridge to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVBG opened at $156.10 on Monday. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average of $139.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Several research firms recently commented on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.89.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

