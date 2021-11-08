EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 22.69.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:EVCM traded up 0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 19.95. The company had a trading volume of 75,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,552. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 14.87 and a fifty-two week high of 23.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 18.63.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
