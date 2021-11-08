EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 22.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:EVCM traded up 0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 19.95. The company had a trading volume of 75,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,552. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 14.87 and a fifty-two week high of 23.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 18.63.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 110.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

