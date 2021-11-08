EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin Acquires 41,000 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin bought 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $550,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $13.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.93 million, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.11. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVER. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

