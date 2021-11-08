Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOLS. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.72.

Evolus stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. Evolus has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $242,067.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 36.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 91.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

