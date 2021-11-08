Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.40 ($31.06) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.21 ($37.90).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.08 ($33.04) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.61.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

