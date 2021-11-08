Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.90

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.90 and last traded at $43.74, with a volume of 5274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 39.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 143,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

