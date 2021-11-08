EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,433. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $444.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.63% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $12,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,001,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 48,849.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 181,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 673,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 652,749 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

