Fear (FEAR) One Day Volume Hits $9.44 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00003142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a total market capitalization of $13.57 million and $9.44 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fear has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00228411 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00096814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.