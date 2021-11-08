Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,848.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 280,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 265,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,377,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,674,000 after purchasing an additional 230,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $221.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.06 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

