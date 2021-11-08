Federated Hermes Inc. Has $291,000 Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in nCino by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.94 and a beta of 0.98.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

In other news, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,118,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $842,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

