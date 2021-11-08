Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 32,639 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 92.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 93,507 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $59,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 430,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 98,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CINF opened at $126.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.78. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.