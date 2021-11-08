Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 186,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 52,796 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

ATEC stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,631 shares of company stock valued at $60,632. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

