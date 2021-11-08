Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,750. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

