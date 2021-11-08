Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price rose 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 72,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,396,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,060,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 457,330 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 594,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 417,555 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,070,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after buying an additional 298,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

