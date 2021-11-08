FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Trading Down 3%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 2,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,304,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FibroGen by 90.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,214 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FibroGen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,035,000 after purchasing an additional 771,790 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at $22,833,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at $12,272,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at $11,308,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

