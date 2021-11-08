Financial Comparison: Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) & Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) and Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Exagen and Psychemedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exagen -43.54% -28.69% -18.99% Psychemedics -6.42% -11.16% -5.91%

This table compares Exagen and Psychemedics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exagen $41.97 million 4.86 -$16.69 million ($1.32) -9.58 Psychemedics $21.36 million 2.26 -$3.86 million N/A N/A

Psychemedics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exagen.

Volatility & Risk

Exagen has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Psychemedics has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Exagen and Psychemedics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exagen 0 0 6 0 3.00 Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exagen presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.70%. Given Exagen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Exagen is more favorable than Psychemedics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of Exagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Psychemedics shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Exagen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Psychemedics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exagen beats Psychemedics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company's products also comprise AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of eight autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a ten-biomarker panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes to provide physicians with rapid and reliable results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease; and AVISE PC4d to measure platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a six-biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test to monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Research Institute and the AHN Autoimmunity Institute to develop novel patented biomarkers. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

