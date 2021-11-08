First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) PT Raised to C$22.00 at TD Securities

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

