First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

FCXXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS FCXXF remained flat at $$14.48 on Monday. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,894. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

