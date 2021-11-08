First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00 at CIBC

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.13.

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$19.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,588.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.95. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$12.71 and a 1-year high of C$19.14.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

